Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Pig butchering scams target cryptocurrency investors

(MGN)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Scammers have always found a way to target the wallets of unsuspecting victims, but now there is a new frontier for fraud.

FBI agents are calling it pig butchering and it focuses on cryptocurrency.

The Bureau said it starts with someone randomly sending a text or an email. When you respond saying the sender has the wrong contact, they keep messaging instead of cutting off communication.

The criminals build a rapport with their victims and before you know it they share a cryptocurrency investment that is too good to be true.

“And then they’ll send you an app or spreadsheets or something that shows your investment just skyrocketing,” FBI Agent Jesse Schibilia said. “So you send them $10,000, $50,000, $100,000. Every transfer that you do is like a cut of meat off of a pig. So that’s why they call it pig butchering.”

Younger investors seem to fall for these types of scams, Schibilia said. Victims become fixated on the dollar signs that never existed in the first place and before they know it they lose thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A front will bring scattered rain showers back to the region on Friday.
Temperature roller coaster happens through this week

Latest News

FBI investigates cybercrime
Victim information proves key in FBI cybercrime investigations
Tax Season
IRS investigates tax scammers targeting your returns
Stopping scams targeting seniors
Local Office on Aging helps seniors who have been scammed
BBB releases 2022 scam risk report
Better Business Bureau discusses top 5 scams
AARP Virginia Scam Resources
AARP Virginia offers free resources to prevent seniors from being scammed