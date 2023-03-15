Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted in man’s death

Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and...
Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and Park" New Year's Eve show in New York, Dec. 11, 2007. On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, a Louisiana jury acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport, La.(AP Photo/Gary He, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport.

The panel late Tuesday found the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, not guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32, and illegal possession of stolen things, news outlets reported.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Dooley in October 2020 in connection with the June 19, 2020 slaying of Farris who was shot several times at a Texaco station. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Dooley had been on trial in state district court for more than a week before Tuesday’s verdict. Prosecutors called several witnesses, while the defense presented two, including Dooley.

“I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line,” Dooley told The Shade Room. “They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man. This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic state Rep. Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album “51/50 Ratchet,” which includes his hit single, “A Bay Bay.” That track’s music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A front will bring scattered rain showers back to the region on Friday.
Temperature roller coaster happens through this week

Latest News

FILE - A man walks near high rise buildings in the Fillmore district in San Francisco on Oct....
San Francisco board open to reparations with $5M payouts
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
FILE - The downed $32 million U.S. drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been...
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
FILE - Ryan Reynolds arrives at the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards, Nov. 17, 2022, at...
T-Mobile acquires Mint, partially owned by Ryan Reynolds
A years-long search led a 33-year-old woman to meeting her birth father for the first time.
‘Welcome to fatherhood’: 33-year-old woman meets biological father for the first time