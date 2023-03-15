Salem Red Sox Fest is Saturday
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Red Sox are gearing up for a new season, and the 2023 Sox Fest is March 18.
Allen Lawrence, the team’s General Manager, and Kayla Keegan, Merchandise & Special Events Director, appeared on 7@four to talk about the event, which will include free baseball activities, season ticket holder packet pickup and appearances by the team.
Click facebook.com/events/683736276783051 for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.