Salem Red Sox Fest is Saturday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Red Sox are gearing up for a new season, and the 2023 Sox Fest is March 18.

Allen Lawrence, the team’s General Manager, and Kayla Keegan, Merchandise & Special Events Director, appeared on 7@four to talk about the event, which will include free baseball activities, season ticket holder packet pickup and appearances by the team.

Click facebook.com/events/683736276783051 for more information.

