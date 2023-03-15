Scams and natural disasters can go hand-in-hand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Both scams and natural disasters don’t care about what is happening in your life. Sometimes both of these situations happen simultaneously wrecking havoc on people’s lives. Chris Chiles, Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator with God’s Pit Crew, speaks of some of the most common scams that occur and provides some tips for when people find themselves in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

...but take time don’t just let your emotions drive your decisions. Stop, slow down think what do I need to do here? What’s the best thing from my family for me personally,?... you have a roof over your head and you have food you’re good. Just slow down.

