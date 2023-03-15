Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Sen. Steve Newman announces he will not seek another term

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Another veteran lawmaker from our part of Virginia is planning to leave the legislature.

Wednesday morning, Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.) said he will not seek another term in the General Assembly.

“I’ve decided not to seek reelection,” Newman told WDBJ7 in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “I’m really looking forward to spending more time with my family and my friends and my business, and actually turning this over to someone else.”

During 28 years in the State Senate, Steve Newman has been a consistent conservative voice.

Among his achievements, he cites major legislation in the areas of transportation, education and mental health, and especially his work on behalf of people at the Central Virginia Training Center.

“I’ve always thought, even as a conservative, that God told us to take care of people who cannot take care of themselves, Newman said. “And now we just need to be sure in this new phase, that those who are in many ways the least among us, are well taken care of.”

First elected to Lynchburg City Council 35 years ago, Newman said he is thankful for the support of his wife Kim and his family.

“Both of the boys were born while I was in session,” Newman said while showing us family photos, “so she had to deal with that.”

And Newman said the friendships he has on both sides of the aisle made his decision to leave bittersweet.

“It was bitter, because I am leaving a Senate of Virginia that I actually love and I respect deeply a lot of friends that I made there. But it’s also sweet, because I get to spend more time with my wife Kim, my two boys and that brand new grandbaby, and that makes me happy,” Newman said.

Redistricting placed Newman in the same district as fellow Republican, Sen. Mark Peake. Peake had indicated he would defer to Newman if Newman decided to run again.

With Newman’s announcement, at least nine members of the 40-member State Senate will not be back next year.

We asked Newman if he might run for office again in the future.

“Never say never,” he told us, but for now, he said, he’s excited to spend more time with his family.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A front will bring scattered rain showers back to the region on Friday.
Temperature roller coaster happens through this week

Latest News

Roanoke's Downtown Ambassador program is six months old.
Downtown Roanoke weighs impact of ambassador program after six months
Watch the entire Here@Home show, Don't Get Scammed. We are taking a look at how scammers use...
Don’t Get Scammed: A Here@Home Special Presentation
Honoring The Work Of Mignon Chubb-Hale
Honoring The Work Of Mignon Chubb-Hale
Blacksburg High School Band Plays At Carnegie Hall
Blacksburg High School Band Plays At Carnegie Hall