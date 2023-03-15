Shotgun found after K9 search of Amherst school

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student has been disciplined after a shotgun was found in a car at Amherst County High School, according to Amherst County Public Schools.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the school division worked with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst Town Police and the Virginia Department of Corrections to conduct a search of Amherst County High School using drug-detecting K9s. During the search, one of the dogs alerted its handler to a vehicle in the student parking lot, according to school officials.

When the car was searched, investigators found a 12-gauge shotgun under the back seat, as well as rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, a knife and alcoholic beverages.

No information has been released regarding the student’s age or what action was taken.

According to the school division, at no time did this incident pose a threat to students or staff.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

