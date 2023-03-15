Virginia’s Attorney General shares top consumer complaints

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Attorney General’s Office received thousands of complaints last year from consumers reporting suspicious businesses.

Attorney General Jason Miyares shared the Top 10 complaints of 2022.

In total the AG’s Consumer Protection Section received and processed 5,471 consumer complaints.

Not all of those incidents were scams, but Miyares’s office says they did help recover $421,954 for victims.

“My Consumer Protection Section is dedicated to protecting consumers and enforcing Virginia’s consumer protection laws. Unfortunately, there are bad actors who seek to take advantage of Virginians through a variety of sophisticated scams and fraudulent behaviors. This hurts both consumers and the overwhelming amount of Virginia businesses who play by the rules,” Miyares said.

The Top 10 complaints included:

Automotive Sales Home Improvement, Service & Repair Internet Sales & Service Credit, Loans & Debt Collection Warranties & Rebates Automotive Service & Repair Medical/Health Professions Transportation & Freight Other Professional Services Timeshares & Recreation Property

If you believe there is suspicious activity happening with a business, you can report the complaint or search the complaint database to see if others have flagged a specific business.

