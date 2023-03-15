Zollner Elektronik expanding in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zollner Elektronik is expanding its operations in Danville, according to Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The combined $14 million expansion investment will create 80 new jobs, according to the governor’s team.

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “EIT has a long history of success in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

Zollner will invest $14 million to expand its manufacturing operations in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority-owned Cyber Park to develop custom electronic products for clients using proprietary technology.

The company, which has its headquarters in Zandt, Germany, provides research & development, consultation, production, supply chain management, and after-sales service.

