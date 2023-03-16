7STYLE: Ideas for a fun St. Patrick’s Day at home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, maybe you’ve decided to forgo the crowds and have some friends over for a nice afternoon. Get ready to get decked out in green. Lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller has some party ideas that will be easy to execute and budget friendly for your St. Patrick’s Day get-together.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.