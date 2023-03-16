Birthdays
Carilion to host premiere of “The Book Keepers” at Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre

The award-winning film documents the events following the release of the late-Roanoker Carol Wall’s debut memoir
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic Foundation is hosting the local premiere of “The Book Keepers” at Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre Thursday, March 16.

The award-winning film documents the events following the release of Roanoker Carol Wall’s debut memoir, “Mister Owita’s Guide To Gardening” – about cancer, friendship, and cultivating an open heart. The book was a breakout success, but joy turned to tragedy when the breast cancer she wrote about returned, and she died months after its publication.

Here @ Home welcomes Wall’s husband Dick Wall, along with his son, filmmaker Phil Wall, to talk about the movie and how it came about.

Wall is featured in the film as he is determined to keep his late wife’s dream alive by becoming her unlikely spokesperson on tour for her critically acclaimed book. The film is the third feature documentary by Dick’s son Phil Wall, an award-winning filmmaker who wrote, produced, filmed, directed and edited the film.

Following its limited nationwide theatrical release in June 2022, “The Book Keepers” won the Jury Prize and Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature at the Austin Film Festival and is an official selection for 13 other U.S. Film Festivals.

The screening is free and open to the public, with advance registration, and includes a book signing and Q&A with the filmmaker and his father.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; the movie will begin at 6:30, with Q&A following.

For more information and to register, click here.

