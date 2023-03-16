Creative Services Director

Birthdays
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7 is on the lookout for an innovative thinker to lead our promotional and commercial production efforts. This position is based in Roanoke, VA and includes WDBJ7, WZBJ24, WDBJ7+ and seven digi-nets. The main focus of this position is to enhance our message across all platforms, create opportunities for new revenue streams and develop strong relationships within the building and community.

The promotional strategy is set at the station level and execution is done at the station level. Exposure and Engagement of our products is our goal.

Duties/Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):

• Direct the creative process for the station’s promotional campaigns

• Create and direct commercial production working closely with account executives, clients and Director of Sales

• Proficient with multi-platform marketing and digital marketing

• Produce promotional material for air, on-line, and print

• Manage and protect station brand

• Coordinate and produce station related public affairs announcements

• Manage and staff station promotional events

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Prefer experience with Photoshop or similar software

• Prefer experience with After Effects or similar software

• Must be able to think outside the box

• Thorough knowledge of TV production technology and design aesthetics

• Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

• Must be able to work effectively with all departments

• Ability to work independently

• Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment

• Computer editing skills desired

Interested applicants can go to gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your cover letter, resume, and references

WDBJ-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

