Creative Services Director

WDBJ7 is on the lookout for an innovative thinker to lead our promotional and commercial production efforts. This position is based in Roanoke, VA and includes WDBJ7, WZBJ24, WDBJ7+ and seven digi-nets. The main focus of this position is to enhance our message across all platforms, create opportunities for new revenue streams and develop strong relationships within the building and community.

The promotional strategy is set at the station level and execution is done at the station level. Exposure and Engagement of our products is our goal.

Duties/Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):

• Direct the creative process for the station’s promotional campaigns

• Create and direct commercial production working closely with account executives, clients and Director of Sales

• Proficient with multi-platform marketing and digital marketing

• Produce promotional material for air, on-line, and print

• Manage and protect station brand

• Coordinate and produce station related public affairs announcements

• Manage and staff station promotional events

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Prefer experience with Photoshop or similar software

• Prefer experience with After Effects or similar software

• Must be able to think outside the box

• Thorough knowledge of TV production technology and design aesthetics

• Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

• Must be able to work effectively with all departments

• Ability to work independently

• Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment

• Computer editing skills desired

Interested applicants can go to gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your cover letter, resume, and references

Additional Info:

