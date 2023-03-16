Birthdays
DeJulius has 21, Cincinnati downs Virginia Tech 81-72 in NIT

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius had 21 points in Cincinnati’s 81-72 win against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT.

DeJulius had six rebounds and seven assists for the Bearcats (22-12). Landers Nolley II scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Justyn Mutts led the Hokies (19-15) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Grant Basile added 17 points and seven rebounds for Virginia Tech. Hunter Cattoor also recorded 13 points.

DeJulius scored seven points in the first half and Cincinnati went into halftime trailing 33-29. DeJulius led Cincinnati with 14 points in the second half as their team outscored Virginia Tech by 13 points over the final half.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

