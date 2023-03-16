Birthdays
Free women’s health fair coming to Roanoke

The Health Department wants to reconnect with the community on a variety of health services
Women’s Health and Resource Fair
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Health Department is continuing to transition back to the variety of routine operations since the disruption of the pandemic. To help re-connect with the community on the variety of health services, as well as services with partners, they are holding a free health fair in Roanoke March 18.

Annie Morgan, Community Health Outreach Supervisor with the The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more about how they have been looking for ways to promote the variety of resources available to the public beyond COVID vaccines.

Moran explains how this event will offer education and health services, including education from their public health nurses and outreach staff, as well as expertise on a variety of health topics like safe sleep tips for infants, 211- explaining how to access resources, how to access free medical equipment, how to access Medicaid, affordable childcare, LOA services, affordable health insurance, new moms under pressure program and more.

The Women’s Health and Resource Fair will be held Saturday, March 18, from 11am-2pm at Grace Covenant Church at 756 Peters Creek Rd NW, Roanoke.

