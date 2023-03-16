Juvenile arrested for allegedly killing five horses in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple agencies are working together to investigate the deaths of five horses. Deputies say the horses were shot on Double Bridges Road in Spout Spring.

Three additional horses did survive, but are wounded.

On Wednesday, the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office arrested the juvenile suspect.

“Appomattox Animal Control had begun an investigation into these animals,” said Sheriff Donald Simpson with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. “Upon closer examination by a veterinarian and Animal Control, they realized that some animals had been shot and some of the animals were deceased. So, our investigators became involved, and we developed information yesterday that led to the arrest of a juvenile for these crimes.”

Sheriff Simpson says a citizen saw the horses and called Animal Control. The owner was out of town.

The surviving three horses are now at Agrarian Veterinary Services in Buckingham. The sheriff says there could be additional animals on the farm that were injured.

“The veterinarian has been assessing them to determine how many of those were injured. The number could go up as far as actual animals that were injured,” added Sheriff Simpson.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Appomattox County Animal Control, the State Attorney General’s Office, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to evaluate all evidence and make the appropriate charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re doing everything we can to really get to the bottom of this. We’re using all the resources that we have available to find out what exactly happened to these animals and who potentially is involved,” said Sheriff Simpson.

A donation for feed has been set up by a friend of the horses owner. Donations can be made in person at Chestnut Mountain Feed Co. in Concord under the name ‘Double Bridges – Help the Horses.’ Donations can also be sent directly to Agrarian Veterinary Services.

