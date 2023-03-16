New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New life will be coming back to a popular restaurant spot on Electric Road in Roanoke County.

The former Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine building was purchased by Roger Neel and Neil Keesee. The two own other restaurants including Billy’s, 202 Social House and Frankie Rowlands.

The new restaurant will be called OTH Chop House and Oyster Bar. The “OTH” stands for On The Hill.

The new owners told WDBJ7 they hope to open in May and focus on fresh seafood, high-end cuts of meat and a raw bar.

Carlos closed in May 2022 after nearly 33 years in the Roanoke Valley.

