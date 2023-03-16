Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Pegues’ 3 gives No. 13 seed Furman 68-67 win over Virginia

Virginia guard Isaac McKneely (11) and Furman guard Mike Bothwell (3) collide chasing a loose...
Virginia guard Isaac McKneely (11) and Furman guard Mike Bothwell (3) collide chasing a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — JP Pegues made a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining, and No. 13 seed Furman completed a rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to hand fourth-seeded Virginia another first-round NCAA Tournament loss, 68-67.

Making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 43 years, the Paladins advanced to the second round in the South Region, where they will play either San Diego State or Charleston on Saturday.

Kihei Clark threw a bad pass that Garrett Hein intercepted at midcourt with 7 seconds to go, setting up Pegues’ go-ahead basket.

Virginia was eliminated in the first round as the higher-seeded team for the third time in its past four NCAA tournaments.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Kacey Crimmins, reported missing from Bedford County
Missing teen girl found safe
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
31-year-old Suzan Jones, charged with child neglect.
Lynchburg mom charged after child found wandering
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
UVA v. Furman
UVA loses to Furman 67-68 in NCAA tournament
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
DeJulius has 21, Cincinnati downs Virginia Tech 81-72 in NIT