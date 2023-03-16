Prom showcase spotlights needs of youth aging out of foster care

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Cupid Clothing Bridal Boutique is throwing a Prom Showcase at its boutique in Forest, all to raise awareness of the needs of youth aging out of foster care.

Alexis Graybill from Cupid Clothing Bridal Boutique and Cassie Penha from Impact Living Services join us on Here @ Home to tell us more about The Independent Living Program at Impact Living Services and how this showcase will raise money for the program.

The Prom Showcase will feature a live runway show Saturday, March 18 at 2 pm at Cupid Clothing Bridal Boutique with a live runway and giveaways for guests.

Attendance for the event is free; donations will go to Impact Living Services.

Graybill, the owner of Cupids Clothing Bridal Boutique, is a participant in the Impact Living Services Independent Living Program, and plans to use the Prom Showcase to bring awareness to the needs of youth aging out of foster care in Virginia.

The Independent Living program provides comprehensive, supportive services for 17- to 21-year-old foster youth. Alongside basic needs of furnished apartments, weekly grocery allowance, monthly phone allowance, and transportation to scheduled appointments, young adults in the program received the structured relationship networks needed to thrive.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.