Salem Museum to showcase 350 years of local history

The Salem Museum is highlighting 350 years of local history in a new exhibit.
The Salem Museum is highlighting 350 years of local history in a new exhibit.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Museum is preparing to showcase 350 years of local history.

A new permanent exhibit highlights 16 major events - dating all the way back to 1671.

They include the arrival of the railroad, world wars, desegregation and the Flood of ‘85 to name just a few.

It’s called “Through their eyes... The moments that Made Salem and Shaped the Roanoke Valley.”

Fran Ferguson is Executive Director of the Salem Museum & Historical Society.

“Out-of-towners are going to enjoy it, but local people need to know it’s not just Salem’s little bubble of history,” Ferguson told WDBJ7 in an interview. “Roanoke County’s history and Salem’s history are one in the same, and we’ve got a lot of Roanoke City history in here as well.”

The Salem Museum is hosting a Living History Day on Saturday, March 25, to celebrate the opening of ‘Through Their Eyes.’

Admission is free.

