Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

St. Waggy’s Day to take place at Coates Bark Park in Danville for first time since 2018

Coates Bark Park
Coates Bark Park(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Danville, Va. (WDBJ) - Get your furry friends dressed up because St. Waggy’s Day is back.

Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting St. Waggy’s Day Thursday night at Coates Bark Park for dogs and dog lovers.

The festive event will include a live DJ, pictures with your pup and, of course, a hot dog stand.

Local vets, dog trainers, and shelters will also be there for those thinking about getting a new pet.

This is the first time since 2018 that they’ve been able to host the event.

“Social connection is something that we have kind of forgotten how to do,” said Emily Campbell, Danville Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator. “Everybody enjoys puppies. So, come on out and have a really good time. Meet your neighbors and see what Danville has to offer. Our Bark Park is a gem in the city, and so many people don’t know about it.”

St. Waggy’s Day starts at 6 Thursday night and is free to the public.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Kacey Crimmins, reported missing from Bedford County
Missing teen girl found safe
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
31-year-old Suzan Jones, charged with child neglect.
Lynchburg mom charged after child found wandering
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.

Latest News

5 horses shot and killed in Appomattox County
Juvenile arrested for allegedly killing five horses in Appomattox County
St. Waggy's Day Is Back In Danville
St. Waggy's Day Is Back In Danville
Five Horses Killed, Three Wounded By Juvenile In Appomattox County
Five Horses Killed, Three Wounded By Juvenile In Appomattox County
Senators Take First Step In Repealing Iraq War Authorizations
Senators Take First Step In Repealing Iraq War Authorizations