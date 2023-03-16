St. Waggy’s Day to take place at Coates Bark Park in Danville for first time since 2018

Danville, Va. (WDBJ) - Get your furry friends dressed up because St. Waggy’s Day is back.

Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting St. Waggy’s Day Thursday night at Coates Bark Park for dogs and dog lovers.

The festive event will include a live DJ, pictures with your pup and, of course, a hot dog stand.

Local vets, dog trainers, and shelters will also be there for those thinking about getting a new pet.

This is the first time since 2018 that they’ve been able to host the event.

“Social connection is something that we have kind of forgotten how to do,” said Emily Campbell, Danville Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator. “Everybody enjoys puppies. So, come on out and have a really good time. Meet your neighbors and see what Danville has to offer. Our Bark Park is a gem in the city, and so many people don’t know about it.”

St. Waggy’s Day starts at 6 Thursday night and is free to the public.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.