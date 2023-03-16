Birthdays
Suspect in eluding police pleads guilty

(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of leading police on a manhunt last year has pleaded guilty in Roanoke County to one of his charges.

Shawn Tolbert was sentenced to two years in prison, one suspended, for a felony charge of eluding police within the county.

Tolbert was arrested in Dublin in late August 2022. He had been wanted on a variety of charges, including assault on two officers. He had been on the run since August 15, prompting a multi-county search that included Virginia State Police chasing him through Roanoke County.

