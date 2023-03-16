Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball preparing for NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team will kick off the NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg March 17.

“Hosting was a goal and I’m glad that we achieved that, but in the grand scheme of things we still have a lot more to try and achieve,” Virginia Tech Guard Georgia Amoore said.

The Hokies are riding an 11-game win streak, capturing an ACC tournament title during the run, but now it’s time for the NCAA Tournament and the stakes are higher.

Kenny Brooks’ squad says it has its sights locked on a bigger goal.

“It’s time to go out there and represent that number one seed and we know people are going to come after us,” he said. “We know people are going to doubt us.”

“I know how I feel, I know how they feel, and we want to compete for a national championship,” Virginia Tech Forward Taylor Soule said. “That’s why we put the work in over the summer. That’s why we compete now.”

The Hokies have the number one seed in their region, meaning the road to the final four runs through Tech.

The first test is a battle against the Chattanooga Mocs, who are led by a familiar face. Chattanooga’s head coach, Coach Shawn Poppie, was an assistant coach on the VT coaching staff last year.

“He actually came to the office yesterday and it was really weird seeing him; he walked in his old office and it was kind of weird seeing him walk the halls, but now very happy for him, will always continue to talk and be supportive,” Brooks said.

But when the ball is tipped Friday evening, the Hokies say it’s all about getting the job done.

“We do have really high expectations for ourselves, because we know how good we can be and just the strides we’ve made over the past few months have been incredible, so we just hope that takes us as deep as we can,” Virginia Tech Forward Elizabeth Kitley said.

