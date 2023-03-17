Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Danville Police Patch and Badge
Danville Police Patch and Badge(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of the suspect’s 4-year-old sibling in Danville.

Danville Police say the suspect confessed to suffocating the victim in 2022.

Police in August 2022 to the home, where the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing. The child died after being flown for treatment.

The child will be taken to W.W. Moore Detention Center until trial, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Council Member Martin Misjuns at a City Council meeting in early January. Misjuns filed the...
Former Lynchburg fire captain, current City Council member’s trial pushed to 2024

Latest News

Driver Sought After Radford Chase
Driver Sought After Radford Chase
They are tech’s first women’s team to win the ACC tournament title.
Hokies women’s basketball has monumental season during Women’s History Month
Radford Police Search... 3.17.23
Driver sought after Radford chase
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms