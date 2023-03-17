Birthdays
7@four previews sci-fi movie “65″

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
(WDBJ) - The science fiction film “65″ starring Adam Driver has opened in theaters.

According to imdb.com, the movie is about a “catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, (after which) pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth -- 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures.

Watch the video to see Hollins University film professor Brent Stevens preview the movie on 7@four.

