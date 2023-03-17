Birthdays
7STYLE: Popular styles for prom and wedding season

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the fashion show featuring prom and wedding dresses from Her Perfect Day Boutique and Design Studio in Roanoke.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s prom and wedding season. Whether your style is simple or elaborate, Terrisa Vaughn, owner of Her Perfect Day Boutique and Design Studio in Roanoke, shared with the 7STYLE team several styles of dresses you can find in her boutique. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the fashion show.

Her Perfect Day Boutique and Design Studio is located at 5720 Williamson Road, Suite 112, in Roanoke. Click here to check out the dresses in the boutique and see more of Terrisa’s designs on Facebook.

