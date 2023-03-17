7STYLE: Popular styles for prom and wedding season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s prom and wedding season. Whether your style is simple or elaborate, Terrisa Vaughn, owner of Her Perfect Day Boutique and Design Studio in Roanoke, shared with the 7STYLE team several styles of dresses you can find in her boutique. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the fashion show.

Her Perfect Day Boutique and Design Studio is located at 5720 Williamson Road, Suite 112, in Roanoke. Click here to check out the dresses in the boutique and see more of Terrisa’s designs on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.