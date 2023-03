(WDBJ) - The AMA Arenacross Championship will be held at the Salem Civic Center March 17.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The track party is from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets begin at $19.

Promoter Jack Brassfield stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect.

