Averett University celebrates annual Aviation Day with students and alumni

Averett's annual Aviation Day
Averett's annual Aviation Day(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University celebrated their annual Aviation Day Friday.

For the past 25 years, alumni have come back for the occasion to network with students.

As part of the celebration, the Forgotten Heroes Foundation flew in a North American AT-6 Texan aircraft and an L-39 Albatros - a high-performance jet trainer fighter designed in Czechoslovakia.

Averett also announced their new partnership with Hargrave Military Academy. The partnership will give Hargrave students the opportunity to earn dual enrollment credits and receive their private pilot certificate.

“I think there’s a lot of pride from our alumni in the program,” said Travis Williams, Chief Flight Instructor for Averett University. “Our programs have been in existence for over 40 years now, so it’s just a great day to celebrate each other and where the program has come from its humble beginnings.”

Prospective students were also at the event to learn more about Averett’s Aviation program.

