Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. preps to open fifth shop in the commonwealth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. has been serving up scoops in Roanoke for almost six years.

“Our family loved ice cream. Our kids were six and four at the time and we saw an opportunity to enter the market and thought we could make a good quality product. It’s all handcrafted, with simple and fresh ingredients. And we want to make a fun and inviting retail space for our guests and customers to come in and just have a relaxing time and enjoy some scoops,” said Jason Kiser, founder and owner of Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Kiser said they’ve always wanted to expand their reach across the commonwealth and have done just that over the years. Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is prepping to open their fifth shop and the second in Richmond next Friday.

“I started this, it was literally a side hustle. I was working in a corporate job, wearing a suit and tie every day. And my idea was, I would make ice cream in the morning before I go to work and then have a team here to work with the customers and do the retail side of things. And it’s just really taken off. I mean, it’s been totally unexpected.”

Kiser said he’s appreciated the ability to expand and continue to bring his craft to people across the state.

“It’s pretty exciting. I mean, it’s rewarding in the sense that the customers are responding well to the product that we’re putting out, which is paramount for us.”

Kiser said they continue to have their sights set on expanding even more. For more information on Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. you can head to their Facebook here and website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.