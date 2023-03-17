Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. preps to open fifth shop in the commonwealth

By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. has been serving up scoops in Roanoke for almost six years.

“Our family loved ice cream. Our kids were six and four at the time and we saw an opportunity to enter the market and thought we could make a good quality product. It’s all handcrafted, with simple and fresh ingredients. And we want to make a fun and inviting retail space for our guests and customers to come in and just have a relaxing time and enjoy some scoops,” said Jason Kiser, founder and owner of Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Kiser said they’ve always wanted to expand their reach across the commonwealth and have done just that over the years. Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is prepping to open their fifth shop and the second in Richmond next Friday.

“I started this, it was literally a side hustle. I was working in a corporate job, wearing a suit and tie every day. And my idea was, I would make ice cream in the morning before I go to work and then have a team here to work with the customers and do the retail side of things. And it’s just really taken off. I mean, it’s been totally unexpected.”

Kiser said he’s appreciated the ability to expand and continue to bring his craft to people across the state.

“It’s pretty exciting. I mean, it’s rewarding in the sense that the customers are responding well to the product that we’re putting out, which is paramount for us.”

Kiser said they continue to have their sights set on expanding even more. For more information on Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. you can head to their Facebook here and website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Latest News

Blue Cow Ice Cream To Expand To Richmond
Blue Cow Ice Cream To Expand To Richmond
Salem Museum Exhibit Shows 350 Years Of Local History
Salem Museum Exhibit Shows 350 Years Of Local History
The Virginia Department of Education hosted a public hearing about revisions to the History and...
Virginians weigh in on proposed history and social sciences standards of learning
VDOE Hosted Public Hearing On History And Science SOLs
VDOE Hosted Public Hearing On History And Science SOLs