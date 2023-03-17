Chamber of Commerce holds Business Awards breakfast

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast Friday to hand out its 2022 Business Awards.

The chamber also urges members to register for its 1st LeadHERship luncheon and next week’s business after-hours at El Jefe in Salem. Now is also the time to reserve a booth at this year’s Business Showcase event May 5 at the Salem Red Sox Stadium.

Congrats to the 2022 Business Awards winners:

Citizen of the Year: Bill & June Long

Volunteer of the year: Gary Lautenschlager

Ambassador of the Year: Stephanie Carroll

Salem Small Business of the Year: Gina’s “Food With Flavor”

Roanoke County Small Business of the Year: Wine Gourmet & Medmont Mercantile

Salem Large Business of the Year: Roanoke College

Roanoke County Large Business of the Year: Blue Eagle Credit Union

Franchise of the Year: SERVPRO

Regional Business of the Year: LewisGale Medical Center

Nonprofit of the Year: Good Samaritan Hospice

Salem Police Officer of the Year: Officer Christopher Hayth

Roanoke County Police Officer of the Year: Officer III Kevin Cahoon

Salem Fire-EMS of the Year: Stuart Candler

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue of the Year: Captain Brandon King, Lieutenant Brian Budnick, Paramedic/Firefighter Trevor Dudding, Firefighter Nicole Martin, Paramedic/Firefighter Kenis Maciel, Firefighter Neil Gardner

