Chamber of Commerce holds Business Awards breakfast

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Business Awards Breakfast... 3.17.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast Friday to hand out its 2022 Business Awards.

The chamber also urges members to register for its 1st LeadHERship luncheon and next week’s business after-hours at El Jefe in Salem. Now is also the time to reserve a booth at this year’s Business Showcase event May 5 at the Salem Red Sox Stadium.

Congrats to the 2022 Business Awards winners:

  • Citizen of the Year: Bill & June Long
  • Volunteer of the year: Gary Lautenschlager
  • Ambassador of the Year: Stephanie Carroll
  • Salem Small Business of the Year: Gina’s “Food With Flavor”
  • Roanoke County Small Business of the Year: Wine Gourmet & Medmont Mercantile
  • Salem Large Business of the Year: Roanoke College
  • Roanoke County Large Business of the Year: Blue Eagle Credit Union
  • Franchise of the Year: SERVPRO
  • Regional Business of the Year: LewisGale Medical Center
  • Nonprofit of the Year: Good Samaritan Hospice
  • Salem Police Officer of the Year: Officer Christopher Hayth
  • Roanoke County Police Officer of the Year: Officer III Kevin Cahoon
  • Salem Fire-EMS of the Year: Stuart Candler
  • Roanoke County Fire & Rescue of the Year: Captain Brandon King, Lieutenant Brian Budnick, Paramedic/Firefighter Trevor Dudding, Firefighter Nicole Martin, Paramedic/Firefighter Kenis Maciel, Firefighter Neil Gardner

