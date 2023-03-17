Chamber of Commerce holds Business Awards breakfast
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast Friday to hand out its 2022 Business Awards.
The chamber also urges members to register for its 1st LeadHERship luncheon and next week’s business after-hours at El Jefe in Salem. Now is also the time to reserve a booth at this year’s Business Showcase event May 5 at the Salem Red Sox Stadium.
Congrats to the 2022 Business Awards winners:
- Citizen of the Year: Bill & June Long
- Volunteer of the year: Gary Lautenschlager
- Ambassador of the Year: Stephanie Carroll
- Salem Small Business of the Year: Gina’s “Food With Flavor”
- Roanoke County Small Business of the Year: Wine Gourmet & Medmont Mercantile
- Salem Large Business of the Year: Roanoke College
- Roanoke County Large Business of the Year: Blue Eagle Credit Union
- Franchise of the Year: SERVPRO
- Regional Business of the Year: LewisGale Medical Center
- Nonprofit of the Year: Good Samaritan Hospice
- Salem Police Officer of the Year: Officer Christopher Hayth
- Roanoke County Police Officer of the Year: Officer III Kevin Cahoon
- Salem Fire-EMS of the Year: Stuart Candler
- Roanoke County Fire & Rescue of the Year: Captain Brandon King, Lieutenant Brian Budnick, Paramedic/Firefighter Trevor Dudding, Firefighter Nicole Martin, Paramedic/Firefighter Kenis Maciel, Firefighter Neil Gardner
