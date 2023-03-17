Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Covington man wins $300,000 with two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing

Ben Baker Lotto Winner
Ben Baker Lotto Winner(Virginia Lottery)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - If winning the Lottery once is great, then having two winning tickets in the same drawing is twice as great.

That’s what Ben Baker did. The Covington man bought a total of ten tickets for the March 4 Powerball drawing. Two of those tickets ended up matching four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally, that would be a $50,000 prize. However, when he bought them, he spent an extra dollar on each ticket for Power Play®. Power Play® tripled each prize to $150,000, for total winnings of $300,000.

“I was really lucky!” he said as he received his big check from Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number was 16. He bought his tickets at the Food Lion at 1005 South Craig Avenue in Covington.

Mr. Baker said he intends to use some of winnings for home improvement and save the rest.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
A chilly but dry weekend is on the way.
Evening showers followed by a much cooler weekend
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say

Latest News

Spring Home Show
Spring Home Show headed to Salem
Read Mountain Middle School Craft Fair
Read Mountain Middle School Craft Fair
Spring Home Show
Spring Home Show
How To Treat Spring Allergies
How To Treat Spring Allergies