Covington man wins $300,000 with two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - If winning the Lottery once is great, then having two winning tickets in the same drawing is twice as great.

That’s what Ben Baker did. The Covington man bought a total of ten tickets for the March 4 Powerball drawing. Two of those tickets ended up matching four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally, that would be a $50,000 prize. However, when he bought them, he spent an extra dollar on each ticket for Power Play®. Power Play® tripled each prize to $150,000, for total winnings of $300,000.

“I was really lucky!” he said as he received his big check from Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number was 16. He bought his tickets at the Food Lion at 1005 South Craig Avenue in Covington.

Mr. Baker said he intends to use some of winnings for home improvement and save the rest.

