Driver sought after Radford chase

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police are looking for a driver who ran from police after a traffic stop early Friday.

About 12:26 a.m. March 17, 2023, Radford City Police were called about possible gunshots in the 300 block of New River Drive. When officers arrived, they saw a driver speeding from the area. That driver refused to stop for officers, who began a chase, according to Radford PD. The driver eventually stopped and ran off. Police have identified him only as a male.

Police established a perimeter and searched for the driver, using K-9s and drones, but he has not been found.

Police say there are no reports of injuries and no threat to the public.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Criminal Investigations section of the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Christiansburg Police Department, and Radford University Police Department assisted Radford Police in the investigation.

