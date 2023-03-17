Health groups drop mask requirements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic, Centra Health and LewisGale have announced the dropping of mask requirements that were instituted early in the COVID pandemic.

Read below for continued recommendations:

All four LewisGale hospitals (Alleghany, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Medical Center) as well as its two freestanding emergency rooms (Blue Hills ER and Cave Spring ER) are masking-optional as of March 2.

