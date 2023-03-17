Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Health groups drop mask requirements

(WBTV File)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic, Centra Health and LewisGale have announced the dropping of mask requirements that were instituted early in the COVID pandemic.

Read below for continued recommendations:

All four LewisGale hospitals (Alleghany, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Medical Center) as well as its two freestanding emergency rooms (Blue Hills ER and Cave Spring ER) are masking-optional as of March 2.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health has named the VADOC a Gold-level Virginia Breastfeeding...
Virginia Department of Corrections expands MAT program
VDH Women's Health Fair
VDH Women's Health Fair
The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to a COVID-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the...
COVID-19 pill Paxlovid moves closer to full FDA approval
The Book Keepers
Carilion to host premiere of “The Book Keepers” at Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre