Health groups drop mask requirements
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic, Centra Health and LewisGale have announced the dropping of mask requirements that were instituted early in the COVID pandemic.
Read below for continued recommendations:
All four LewisGale hospitals (Alleghany, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Medical Center) as well as its two freestanding emergency rooms (Blue Hills ER and Cave Spring ER) are masking-optional as of March 2.
