Hokies women’s basketball has monumental season during Women’s History Month

They are tech’s first women’s team to win the ACC tournament title.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All season, we’ve witnessed Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team making history. And the team says it’s just getting started.

This year’s team is Tech’s first women’s team to win the ACC tournament title. It also earned a number 1 overall seed for the first time in school history.

“I feel like I’m in a fever dream, honestly, to not only be a woman and on a team, but that’s also making history in the sport in the program. It’s awesome. It’s a dream come true,” said Taylor Soule.

And what better way to make history than to do it during Women’s History Month, blazing a path for others?

“The message I want to send to the little girls watching us is that you can do anything with a good heart, good intentions, and when you work hard,” added Soule.

Georgia Amoore hopes their achievements create more support for all women’s sports at the school.

“But to be a big named sport and to achieve what we’re achieving, I think that’s a step to achieving awareness at Virginia Tech athletics,” said Amoore.

Amoore was named MVP of the tournament. She and Liz Kitley recently talked about how they looked up to college players when they were young.

“And Liz was like. do you realize that probably for a lot of little girls at home, you probably are what she was to you? I was like, that is crazy to think about,” explained Amoore. But the fact that we’re getting sold-out crowds and we’re ranked what we’re ranked. We’ve had the seed that we have. It’s just as inspiring to me as it is for probably little girls.”

Kitley was named ACC player of the year for the second year in a row.

“I hope I’m just seen as someone who’s stayed true to Virginia Tech women’s basketball,” said Kitley.

These ladies are ready to dance.

“You know I really really love this team. And this is definitely the best team that we’ve had,” added Kitley. “Making history all year. So, why stop now?”

The WDBJ7 Sports team is covering the NCAA tournament. Virginia Tech hosts Chattanooga at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

