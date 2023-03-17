HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Jersey Boys” tells the story of Frankie Valli the Four Seasons, now onstage at Mill Mountain theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The legendary group, the Four Seasons have provided a soundtrack for generations of fans.

“Oh gosh, I’ve been listening to the Four Seasons since I was a kid. So, being able to do this every night is just amazing,” says Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, who plays singer Bob Gaudio in the Broadway musical, “Jersey Boys.”

The timeless music and back story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are captured in “Jersey Boys,” a show now lighting up the Mill Mountain stage.

“So, you get from when they were very early on their careers to when they made it to the hall of fame,” says Francoeur.

Kenneth plays group member Bob Gaudio.

“Bob Gaudio, he joins the group after the first three have already assembled and he’s sort of the glue that brings everyone together. He writes the music.And he is just one of those individuals that is always about the business,” says Francoeur.

Kenneth actually got to meet Bob Gaudio while he was on the national “Jersey Boys” tour.

“We actually met a few years ago, when I was on the tour. He came out and visited and we were able to have some really great conversations about his life, and sort of what he’s been through,” says Francoeur.

While “Jersey Boys” captures the highs and lows of the Four Seasons-- it’s the music that most of us are familiar with.

Songs that have stood the test of time.

“Their sound was so innovative at that time, to have Frankie sing way, way up in the female register . That was just groundbreaking,” says “Jersey Boys” music director Alan Plado.

And for Kenneth, it’s about bringing an authentic story to fans about the musicians they love.

“This particular character. He’s so iconic. He’s done so many things that it’s just an honor to be able to bring his story to Roanoke,” says Francoeur.

