ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Antonio Stovall works with TAP Youth Programs, and teaches his own class called “How to be a H.O.O.D. Healer.” Short for “Health, Optimism, Ownership, and Discipline,” H.O.O.D. Healers are community leaders who are passionate about holistic wellness, self-empowerment, and serving people.

Stovall joins us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the topics of this free training including: Solutions, community empowerment, youth development, self-care and more.

This session for ages 15 or older is taking place March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. To register, email antoniostovall90@gmail.com or lateefah.trent@tapintohope.org, or call 540.819.8828.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.