Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Be a H.O.O.D. Healer

Leaders are passionate about holistic wellness, self-empowerment, and serving people
How to be a H.O.O.D. Healer."
How to be a H.O.O.D. Healer."(TAP Youth Programs)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Antonio Stovall works with TAP Youth Programs, and teaches his own class called “How to be a H.O.O.D. Healer.” Short for “Health, Optimism, Ownership, and Discipline,” H.O.O.D. Healers are community leaders who are passionate about holistic wellness, self-empowerment, and serving people.

Stovall joins us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the topics of this free training including: Solutions, community empowerment, youth development, self-care and more.

This session for ages 15 or older is taking place March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. To register, email antoniostovall90@gmail.com or lateefah.trent@tapintohope.org, or call 540.819.8828.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Latest News

Spring allergy season leads to chronic suffering
Develop healthy sleep habits during Sleep Awareness Week
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Carlissto Sosa photo
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend