Develop healthy sleep habits during Sleep Awareness Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Daylight Saving Time creates an adjustment to the sleep schedules of many, especially with kids.

Poor sleep can have adverse affects on our health, and can impact the quality of life or mental health - so Here @ Home welcomed Dr. Abhishek Reddy from Carilion Clinic’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine to talk about the types of patients he treats and how he provides expertise in pediatric sleep-related issues.

Listen to our conversation about when he believes families should worry about their kids’ sleep and when they should talk to their pediatricians.

To learn more on Carilion Clinic’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine team and other departments that collaborate to improve sleep in children ages 5-17, call (540) 853-0900.

