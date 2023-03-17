Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Develop healthy sleep habits during Sleep Awareness Week

Bedtime & Daylight Saving Time
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Daylight Saving Time creates an adjustment to the sleep schedules of many, especially with kids.

Poor sleep can have adverse affects on our health, and can impact the quality of life or mental health - so Here @ Home welcomed Dr. Abhishek Reddy from Carilion Clinic’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine to talk about the types of patients he treats and how he provides expertise in pediatric sleep-related issues.

Listen to our conversation about when he believes families should worry about their kids’ sleep and when they should talk to their pediatricians.

To learn more on Carilion Clinic’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine team and other departments that collaborate to improve sleep in children ages 5-17, call (540) 853-0900.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Latest News

Spring allergy season leads to chronic suffering
How to be a H.O.O.D. Healer."
Be a H.O.O.D. Healer
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Carlissto Sosa photo
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend