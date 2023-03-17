Birthdays
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16, 2022.(Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation on similar allegations.

