Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Spring allergy season leads to chronic suffering

A look at some treatment options that may work for you
(MGN)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you suffering from allergies right now? If so, you’re not alone.

According to the CDC, more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, and allergic conditions are among the most common causes of chronic illness in the U.S in adults and children.

Board-certified allergists/immunologists are physicians specially trained in treating diseases caused by overactive or inappropriate immune responses to normally harmless substances.

Dr. Joey Lane is a native of North Carolina who has been practicing allergy medicine in Lynchburg since 2009 and joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this year’s warm winter and the affect that has had on this year’s allergy season.

Listen to our conversation on the best ways to treat allergies.

For more information on Dr. Lane, reach out to Allergy Partners of Lynchburg on its website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Latest News

Develop healthy sleep habits during Sleep Awareness Week
How to be a H.O.O.D. Healer."
Be a H.O.O.D. Healer
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Carlissto Sosa photo
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend