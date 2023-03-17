Spring allergy season leads to chronic suffering

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you suffering from allergies right now? If so, you’re not alone.

According to the CDC, more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, and allergic conditions are among the most common causes of chronic illness in the U.S in adults and children.

Board-certified allergists/immunologists are physicians specially trained in treating diseases caused by overactive or inappropriate immune responses to normally harmless substances.

Dr. Joey Lane is a native of North Carolina who has been practicing allergy medicine in Lynchburg since 2009 and joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this year’s warm winter and the affect that has had on this year’s allergy season.

Listen to our conversation on the best ways to treat allergies.

