Man taken to hospital following Melrose crash

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been taken to the hospital after crashing in the 3800 block of Melrose Avenue NW Thursday evening.

Roanoke Police say they were notified at approximately 7:47 p.m. of the crash. Police say the crash involved one car and the driver. The man was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is on-going, but believe speed to have been a factor in the crash.

