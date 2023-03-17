Man taken to hospital following Melrose crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been taken to the hospital after crashing in the 3800 block of Melrose Avenue NW Thursday evening.

Roanoke Police say they were notified at approximately 7:47 p.m. of the crash. Police say the crash involved one car and the driver. The man was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is on-going, but believe speed to have been a factor in the crash.

