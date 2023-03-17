Missing Bedford County teen may be in Roanoke

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County teenager who was last seen on Sunday may be in southeast Roanoke.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Noah Barber, 16, was last seen in the Vinton area of Bedford County. Deputies say it is believed he was headed to southeast Roanoke.

Anyone with information on Barber’s location is asked to contact Investigator Alderson at (540) 586-4800 ext. 4061 or dispatch at (540) 586-7827.

