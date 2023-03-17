MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: The importance of investing in valued friendships

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many of us have friends that are more like siblings. But having the time to maintain those close friendships takes work.

“With busy schedules it can be hard to sync up. We all know how it goes. We say things like, “We really should get together and catch up!” But calendars never get aligned and nobody makes it happen. If a relationship matters to you, prioritize it,” says author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs.

She says you need to be intentional about the people you choose to spend time with.

“Consider how you are making time for quality friendships rather than a high quantity of friendships. I personally have a core group of five women who are the ones I lean into the most,” says Scaggs.

Once you identify those “priority friendships,” how do you make the most of the time with them?

“I recently got to be part of a women’s group that got together once a week as part of a book club. It was extra special that they chose my book, Worth it and Wonderful, to guide their time together. We laughed, cried, encouraged, and affirmed each other each and every week. Yes, it was hard to get together consistently because of family demands, sick kids, travel plans, and more. However, the group stayed consistent and grew in friendship through the process. When we cultivate these friendships on the good days we will have a strong network of support to stand with us when things get hard,” she says.

You can also check out Caitlyn’s blog, “Boldly Pursue” by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.