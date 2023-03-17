No. 1 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33 in first round of NCAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 1 seeded Hokies held down their court on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33.
Georgia Amoore led all scorers with 22 points.
Virginia Tech will play Sunday against the winner of No. 8 USC and No. 9 South Dakota State.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.