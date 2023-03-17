No. 1 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33 in first round of NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 1 seeded Hokies held down their court on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33.

Georgia Amoore led all scorers with 22 points.

Virginia Tech will play Sunday against the winner of No. 8 USC and No. 9 South Dakota State.

