Salem Red Sox under new ownership

The Salem Red Sox will stay in Salem as the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem’s Minor League baseball team will now operate under the ownership of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), according to the City.

The announcement was made Friday on the City Facebook page. According to City leadership, DBH owns and operates several Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The Salem Red Sox will stay in Salem as the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, according to a news release, and General Manager Allen Lawrence will continue to lead the staff.

“We anticipate a smooth transition in the coming weeks and know that DBH puts fans and community first,” Lawrence said in the press release. “Our day-to-day operations will not change, and our entire organization remains focused on creating an exceptional player development program for Red Sox players, and a positive experience for our fans in the Roanoke Valley.”

Red Sox President and CEO Same Kennedy said Lawrence and the Salem team have been good partners for the last 16 years.

“Our connection to Allen and the entire player development team in Salem will remain intact and I know the organization is in good hands with DBH leaders like Pat Battle and Peter Freund at the helm,” said Kennedy. “What they are doing to enhance the Minor Leagues through investment and technology will benefit Salem greatly and I have no doubt they will continue to build on what has been established in Salem under Allen’s capable guidance.”

Officials say DBH “prioritizes fan and community engagement.” Peter Freund, CEO of DBH, said his team wants to promote Salem’s longstanding success and work to reach the team’s longterm goals. DBH was formed in 2021 to “support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.”

