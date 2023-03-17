Spring Home Show headed to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 51st Annual “It’s All About Living” Spring Home Show, hosted by the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association at the Salem Civic Center, will be held March 24-26.

Organizers say this is the only locally run home show and the longest running home show in the Roanoke Valley. It features a blood drive, online/silent auction featuring home items, gift cards to local restaurants, fire pits, outdoor furniture and tickets to Salem Civic Center events, in addition to giveaways from the exhibitors.

The Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association is a non-profit trade association that supports other non-profits through the show. It features local non-profit/charitable organizations throughout the show floor and gives a portion of the ticket sales to the Build Smart Institute for scholarships.

The association supports local high school trade programs by featuring items made by local students in the online/silent auction and works with Botetourt Technical Education Center, Arnold R. Burton & Roanoke City Public Schools.

Amy Lowman, Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association, and Alison O’Brien, Chair of the It’s All About Living Spring Home Show Planning Committee, stopped by 7@four with a preview.

There is still limited booth space available. Click thespringhomeshow.com for details.

Tickets are $5 at the Salem Civic Center Box Office the weekend of the show.

- Show opens Friday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. Show times are as follows:

o Friday, March 24 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

o Saturday, March 25 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

o Sunday, March 26 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

