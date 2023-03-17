Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

SVB Financial Group, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for bankruptcy protection

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent of Silicon Valley Bank, seized last week by the U.S., is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

SVB Financial Group, along with its CEO and its chief financial officer, were targeted this week in a class action lawsuit that claims the company didn’t disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business.

SVB Financial Group is no longer affiliated with Silicon Valley Bank after its seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The bank’s successor, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, is being run under the jurisdiction of the FDIC and is not included in the Chapter 11 filing.

SVB Financial Group believes it has approximately $2.2 billion of liquidity.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Council Member Martin Misjuns at a City Council meeting in early January. Misjuns filed the...
Former Lynchburg fire captain, current City Council member’s trial pushed to 2024

Latest News

FILE - The genetic sequences were uploaded to the world’s biggest public virus database in late...
New COVID origins data suggests pandemic linked to animals
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Importance of Investing in Valued Friendships
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Importance of Investing in Valued Friendships
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston holds up the championship trophy after defeating Tennessee 74-58...
March Madness: Unbeaten South Carolina chasing third title