Twisted Track Brewpub Chili Cookoff coming to Roanoke
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Twisted Track Brewpub is hosting a chili cookoff March 25. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The cook-off entrance fee will be $25, and the tasting will be free.
Co-owner and brewer Will Landry appeared on 7@four to discuss the event.
Anyone interested in more information about the event can email barmanager@twistedtrackbrewpub.com.
