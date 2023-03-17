Twisted Track Brewpub Chili Cookoff coming to Roanoke

(WDBJ) - The Twisted Track Brewpub is hosting a chili cookoff March 25. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cook-off entrance fee will be $25, and the tasting will be free.

Co-owner and brewer Will Landry appeared on 7@four to discuss the event.

Anyone interested in more information about the event can email barmanager@twistedtrackbrewpub.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.