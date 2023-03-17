Birthdays
Valley Metro honors driver’s 50 years of service

On Friday, Valley Metro honored driver Charles Saunders for his 50 years of service to the...
On Friday, Valley Metro honored driver Charles Saunders for his 50 years of service to the transit company.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Imagine driving a bus for four million miles, and carrying more than two million passengers safely to their destinations.

And that’s just some of what Valley Metro says Charles Saunders has accomplished during 50 years with the transit company.

On Friday, a banner with Saunders’ photo was hanging outside the Third Street Station.

Inside, co-workers, family and friends celebrated his career and retirement. He received the key to the city from Mayor Sherman Lea.

Saunders started with Valley Metro on March 20, 1973, and today he told us he wishes he could do it again.

“I love people,” Saunders told WDBJ7. “I always said I love people. I like to ride, so that’s all you need.”

