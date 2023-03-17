Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be lowered Saturday in honor of Montford Point Marine Tommy Lee DeRamus, Sr., who died March 7 in Portsmouth.

The governor’s statement reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Montford Point Marine Tommy Lee DeRamus, Sr.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 17th day of March 2023.

