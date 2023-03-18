Colder air moves in for the weekend
Windy conditions bring colder air for Sunday
- Cooler and windy today
- Cold air moves in tonight
- Very cold Sunday morning into Monday morning
SATURDAY
Dry conditions return today with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are breezy and will increase today with gusts 30-40 mph at times. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
SUNDAY
The coldest air of the weekend will enter Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 20s which is cold enough to damage or even kill some of the blooming fruit trees as well as plants that have been planted early. Do what you can to protect the plants as the sub-freezing mornings will linger Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and mid 40s.
WARMING UP NEXT WEEK
The week starts dry and cooler than normal thanks to the northwest flow. Temperatures try to warm back up by Thursday and Friday back into the 60s and possibly even 70s to end the week. No major storms are expected at this point.
