Colder air moves in for the weekend

Windy conditions bring colder air for Sunday
Cooler and windy today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
  • Cooler and windy today
  • Cold air moves in tonight
  • Very cold Sunday morning into Monday morning

SATURDAY

Dry conditions return today with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are breezy and will increase today with gusts 30-40 mph at times. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Gusty winds are expected today.
Gusty winds are expected today.(WDBJ Weather)
Cooler and windy today.
Cooler and windy today.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

The coldest air of the weekend will enter Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 20s which is cold enough to damage or even kill some of the blooming fruit trees as well as plants that have been planted early. Do what you can to protect the plants as the sub-freezing mornings will linger Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Cold and breezy on Sunday morning.
Cold and breezy on Sunday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and mid 40s.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected Sunday, Monday & Tuesday mornings.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected Sunday, Monday & Tuesday mornings.(WDBJ7)

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

The week starts dry and cooler than normal thanks to the northwest flow. Temperatures try to warm back up by Thursday and Friday back into the 60s and possibly even 70s to end the week. No major storms are expected at this point.

