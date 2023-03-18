Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Court records: Man threatened to kill mayor, police during parade

Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.
Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.(US ATTORNEY SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York man is in police custody after they say he threatened to kill people during Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.

According to court documents, Kola sent several threatening direct messages last week to the Yonkers Police Department’s social media account.

He allegedly threatened to attack police along the St. Patrick’s Day parade route.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted the 32-year-old suspect lives in the area of the route.

This is not the first time Kola has been accused of threatening police.

The complaint says in December 2021, Kola threatened to kill the Yonkers mayor and city police officers in a series of posts on social media.

Police supposedly interviewed Kola. He told investigators the threats were not serious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday
Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
Carlissto Sosa photo
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend now in custody
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Kentucky town

Latest News

Thousands in California are still without power as the state steps up its clean-up effort...
Cleanup intensifies in storm-damaged regions
Roanoke Gets New Coworking Space
Blacksburg Hyped For The Hokies
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness