New coworking space to open in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke will soon have its first coworking space called The Quarters.

“I think pre-COVID coworking was a way for small business owners to sort of come together and work in a common space to network and get all the benefits of being in an office. Post COVID, we’ve seen really larger companies getting into coworking,” said Bill Chapman, the owner of The Quarters.

The 3,200 square foot building has open space, personal offices conference rooms, high speed internet, printers and more. It gives a single person or an entire business all the resources of a traditional office.

“Most people who live downtown live in relatively small apartments. And so working out of a relatively small apartment five days a week and living there, it can be a bit much and it’s also isolating. This allows people to work in an office environment, be around others, meet people maybe that they wouldn’t meet in their regular network and create a sense of community.”

Chapman said they are excited to provide this opportunity to all who want to utilize it and in the future have the ability to expand as well.

The Quarters is accepting memberships at this time and you can learn more by heading to the website linked at the beginning of the article. The building is located at 351 Campbell Ave. SW and the grand opening date for the space is March 31.

